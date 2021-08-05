Deutsche Bahn buys hydro power from Norway to ‘green’ its supply

The amount is equivalent to power supply for one week of all of Deutsche Bahn’s 40,000 trains and helps reduce annual carbon dioxide emissions by 146,000 tonnes when compared with electricity supply from coal burning, it said.

Deutsche Bahn, Germany’s single biggest electricity consumer with annual requirements around 10 Terawatt hours (TWh), will receive nearly 190 gigawatt hours (GWh) per year over a 10-year period from state-owned Statkraft’s hydro plant Mageli , it said.

FRANKFURT — German railway operator Deutsche Bahn (DB) on Thursday said it has signed a procurement deal for hydroelectric power from Norway from 2023 as it seeks to reach a target of 80% of green power by 2030.

Article content

The transport of the electricity is made possible after the two countries commissioned a new subsea cable called Nordlink.

Via this, Norway can leverage its large hydropower reservoirs to help plug shortfalls in Germany’s intermittent supply from wind and solar energy.

Deutsche Bahn’s current share of renewables in its power mix is over 61%, compared to a German average of around 50%.

Deutsche Bahn wants to be entirely free of CO2-emitting energy supply by 2040.

Renewable power deliveries over long periods are typically arranged via so-called power purchasing agreements (PPAs), in which consumers get security of supply and operators get planning safety to obtain finance.

The deal with Statkraft is DB’s first cross-border PPA.

Recently, it signed two deals with utility RWE to receive over 90 GWh of hydro power annually from the German Black Forest area from 2023.

Last December, it added to a big, existing supply portfolio with RWE by signing a 15-year deal for 260 GWh of offshore wind supply from the German North Sea from 2024.

Other purchasing deals entail DB getting 40 GWh of onshore wind from Mecklenburg state from 2022 via power aggregator Ane Energy. (Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Tomasz Janowski)