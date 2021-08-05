Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 1.68% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 1.68%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the rose 1.68% to hit a new all time high.

The best performers of the session on the were Novo Nordisk A/S Class B (CSE:), which rose 5.19% or 31.7 points to trade at 642.7 at the close. Meanwhile, Rockwool International B (CSE:) added 1.24% or 42 points to end at 3429 and Coloplast A/S (CSE:) was up 1.24% or 14.5 points to 1182.5 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Ambu A/S (CSE:), which fell 2.66% or 6.3 points to trade at 230.7 at the close. Orsted A/S (CSE:) declined 1.79% or 17.20 points to end at 946.00 and AP Moeller – Maersk A/S B (CSE:) was down 1.11% or 195 points to 17315.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 86 to 59 and 20 ended unchanged.

Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S Class B (CSE:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 5.19% or 31.7 to 642.7. Shares in Rockwool International B (CSE:) rose to all time highs; up 1.24% or 42 to 3429. Shares in Coloplast A/S (CSE:) rose to all time highs; rising 1.24% or 14.5 to 1182.5.

Crude oil for September delivery was up 1.66% or 1.13 to $69.28 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in October rose 1.53% or 1.08 to hit $71.46 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.43% or 7.75 to trade at $1806.75 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was down 0.06% to 6.2779, while EUR/DKK rose 0.03% to 7.4365.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.09% at 92.188.