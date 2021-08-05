Decentralized and centralized finance need to collaborate By Cointelegraph

Decentralized finance, or DeFi, has established itself as a force capable of disrupting traditional systems. While DeFi still mostly keeps opposing itself to traditional finance, the centralized operators are actively looking for ways to integrate into the established system. The institutional interest pushes both decentralized and centralized participants to ask questions about DeFi, its role and a possible collaboration with centralized finance, or CeFi.

James Taylor is the chief business development officer at Unizen, a smart exchange ecosystem. James is an established capital market expert with over 20 years of work experience. Before joining Unizen, James was global head of electronic foreign exchange sales at BNY Mellon (NYSE:) and spent eight years at JP Morgan Chase (NYSE:) in a variety of roles, his last held position was head of fixed income currency and commodity (FICC) market structure. He also worked at Deutsche Bank (DE:), Barclays (LON:) Capital and Salomon Brothers.