Daily Mail publisher to sell insurance unit RMS to Moody’s for $2 bln

LONDON — The publisher of Britain’s Daily Mail said on Thursday it had agreed to sell its insurance risk business RMS to Moody’s Corporation for about 1.425 billion pounds ($1.98 billion) in cash.

Chief Executive Paul Zwillenberg said Daily Mail and General Trust had built up RMS in recent years by investing in its software and data analytics, creating substantial shareholder value.

“We have decided that now is the right time to monetise our investment in RMS at a premium valuation,” he said.