Crypto analytics firm Messari concludes $21M Series A led by Point72 Ventures By Cointelegraph

Crypto analytics firm Messari concludes $21M Series A led by Point72 Ventures
Cryptocurrency market intelligence provider Messari has concluded a $21 million fundraise that was supported by some of the biggest venture firms in blockchain, once again highlighting growing investor appetite for budding crypto startups.
The new funding will aid Messari in expanding its product suites as well as hiring and retaining more engineering and research talent. The company also plans to expand its enterprise offerings targeting institutional players. Ryan Selkis, Messari’s co-founder and CEO, further explained to Cointelegraph how the funds will be deployed:
