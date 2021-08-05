Corn edges lower, set for 1% weekly gain

Article content

CANBERRA — U.S. corn futures fell on Friday, though the grain was on course to record weekly gains of nearly 1% amid strong U.S. export demand and concerns about global supplies.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active corn futures on the Chicago Board of Trade was down 0.5% at $5.50-1/4 a bushel after closing up 1.1% on Thursday.

* Corn is up 0.9% for the week, the second straight weekly gain.

* Soybeans futures are down 1.6% for the week, the third straight weekly loss.

* Wheat futures are up 1% for the week, the second straight weekly gain.