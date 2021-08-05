Copper falls on firm dollar, virus surge sparks demand fears

A resurgence in infections due to a highly transmissible Delta variant in some major economies — including top metals consumer China and the world’s largest economy United States — sparked fears of weaker demand for metals.

The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 0.8% to 69,430 yuan a tonne by 0607 GMT. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was almost unchanged at $9,467 a tonne.

Copper prices fell on Thursday weighed by worries that spreading COVID-19 outbreaks would hit demand for base metals and a stronger dollar, which makes greenback-priced metals more expensive to other currencies holders.

Meanwhile, a firm dollar, pushed higher by hawkish comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve, led markets to bring forward the likely timing of a policy tightening there.

“The sign of (copper) peaking early in the week was that the physical premiums in China were falling. Volumes are still weak, and consumers are not stepping in yet. I think for aluminum it is peaking out,” said a Singapore-based metals trader.

China’s spot copper premium were at a two-week low of 295 yuan a tonne as of July 29, SMM data showed.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME aluminum rose 0.2% to $2,571 a tonne, zinc advanced 0.1% to $2,976.50 a tonne and ShFE zinc increased 0.2% to 22,100 yuan a tonne.

* ShFE nickel dropped 0.6% to 142,380 yuan a tonne and ShFE lead shed 0.9% to 15,755 yuan a tonne.

* The premium of LME cash lead over the three-month contract jumped to $60 a tonne, its largest premium since February 2020, indicating tightening nearby supplies as LME inventories fell to a two-year low of 59,250 tonnes.

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; editing by Uttaresh.V and Amy Caren Daniel)