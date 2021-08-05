Copper edges down as dollar firms

Article content

Copper prices fell in London on Friday and were set for a weekly decline, as a stronger dollar made greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange inched down 0.1% to $9,480.50 a tonne by 0138 GMT, falling 2.5% on a weekly basis.

The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was almost unchanged at 69,580 yuan ($10,763.90) a tonne.

The dollar was supported in the lead up to the release of U.S. employment data, as markets braced for the numbers that could make the case for faster U.S. policy tightening.