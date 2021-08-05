Continental sees chips crunch persisting in 2021

Article content

BERLIN — German automotive supplier Continental AG reported better-than-expected first-quarter sales on Thursday, but said bottlenecks in the supply of chips and rising raw material prices will impact the industry throughout 2021.

Continental said sales came in at 9.9 billion euros ($11.72 billion)in the second quarter, up almost 50% on the year and beating analysts estimates of 9.7 billion euros.

The company cut its growth forecast for the production of passenger and light commercial vehicles in 2021 due to the chips supply crunch, now expecting a production increase of 8% to 10%, down from a previous forecast for 9% to 12%.

($1 = 0.8449 euros) (Reporting by Riham Alkousaa, editing by Emma Thomasson)