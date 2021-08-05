Coinbase adds Apple Pay to supported payment option By BTC Peers



Coinbase adds Apple Pay to supported payment option



Coinbase will now allow its customers to use Apple (NASDAQ:) Pay to purchase cryptocurrencies on its platform.

The leading U.S. cryptocurrency exchange announced on Thursday that customers would be able to link their debit cards to the mobile payment and digital wallet service. They said in a blog post:

Today, we’re introducing new and seamless ways to enable crypto buys with linked debit cards to Apple Pay and Google (NASDAQ:) Pay, and instant cashouts up to $100,000 per transaction available 24/7 […] If you already have a Visa (NYSE:) or Mastercard (NYSE:) debit card linked in your Apple Wallet, Apple Pay will automatically appear as a payment method when you’re buying crypto with Coinbase on an Apple Pay-supported iOS device or Safari web browser.

The support for Google Pay is expected to become functional “later this fall.” In the same post, the crypto exchange platform announced: “instant cashouts via Real-Time Payments (RTP), enabling customers in the U.S. with linked bank accounts to instantly and securely cash out up to $100,000 per transaction.”

Coinbase is not a first in this regard. Back in April, Gemini enabled Apple Pay and Google Pay cash transfer options on its exchange.

