CNN fires three employees who came to office unvaccinated – memo

Article content

News media company CNN has terminated three of its employees for coming to the office unvaccinated against the COVID-19 last week, according to a memo sent to staff internally on Thursday.

In the note seen by Reuters, President Jeff Zucker told employees that the company has zero tolerance policy on such instances and required its employees to be vaccinated to come to office or to work on field with other employees.

“Everyone from news, sports and studios who comes in now and going forward must be vaccinated. We have been clear about this for months, so there should be no confusion,” according to the memo.