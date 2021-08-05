Cigna profit falls 16.4% on higher medical costs By Reuters



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A screen displays the logo for Cigna Corp. on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 16, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo



(Reuters) – Health insurer Cigna Corp (NYSE:) reported a 16.4% fall in second-quarter profit on Wednesday, hurt by higher medical costs, and said it expects a negative earnings impact from COVID-19 of about $2.50 per share for 2021.

The company, which also has a pharmacy benefits management business, said its medical costs in the reported quarter grew as demand for non-COVID healthcare services normalized.

Health insurers have largely benefited from a decline in patient use of discretionary healthcare services due to the ongoing pandemic, but demand for these services is recovering as more Americans get vaccinated.

Cigna’s medical care ratio, the amount spent on medical claims versus the income from premiums, worsened to 85.4% in the second quarter, from 70.5% a year earlier, compared with an estimate of 81.04%, according to five analysts polled by Refinitiv.