China stocks fall as Beijing’s crackdown fears hit sentiment

Article content

SHANGHAI — China shares fell on Thursday, as investors took cues from state media reports to dump online gaming companies, fertilizer producers and spirit makers, worried these sectors could be the next target of a government crackdown.

** Risk appetite is also curbed by concerns over the fresh outbreak of COVID-19, as the delta variant spreads in the country.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.6% to end at 4,948.67, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.3% to 3,466.55.