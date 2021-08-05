Cheniere reports second quarter adjusted EBITDA of $1 billion By Reuters



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A sign of U.S LNG company Cheniere is seen at the registration counter at the International Conference & Exhibition on Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG2019) in Shanghai, China April 1, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer



(Reuters) – U.S. liquefied (LNG) company Cheniere Energy (NYSE:) Inc on Thursday reported consolidated adjusted EBITDA of approximately $1.0 billion and $2.5 billion for the three and six months ended June 30, respectively.

The company also reported distributable cash flow of approximately $340 million and $1.09 billion for the second quarter and first six months of 2021, respectively, an increase of approximately 30% over the first half of 2020.

In addition, the company said it posted a net loss of $329 million and net income of $64 million for the second quarter and first six months of 2021, respectively.