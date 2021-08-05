Charlie Watts drops out of Rolling Stones’ upcoming U.S. tour

Article content

Rolling Stones’ drummer Charlie Watts might not be a part of the band’s upcoming U.S. tour, which was postponed to this year because of the pandemic, as he is recovering from a medical procedure.

A statement from Watts’ spokesman on Wednesday said that the drummer’s doctors advised him to rest and recover from the medical procedure, which was successful. The statement did not say what the procedure was.

“For once my timing has been a little off,” Watts said in the statement. “I am working hard to get fully fit but I have today accepted on the advice of the experts that this will take a while.”