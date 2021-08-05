Centene delays return to office, asks employees for vaccinations or tests

Article content

Health insurer Centene Corp on Thursday delayed its back-to-office date to mid October and said it would require all employees to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination as soon as possible.

The insurer said employees who do not provide proof of vaccination will have to undergo regular COVID-19 tests and wear masks at all times while in the company offices.

A surge in COVID-19 cases due to the contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus and new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), that recommends fully vaccinated individuals wear masks, have led many U.S. companies to rethink their policies.

Many of corporate America’s biggest names, including Walmart Inc and Apple Inc have taken action following the CDC’s guidance.

Centene, which is delaying its first phase of return to office to Oct. 18 from Sept. 13, said it will require employees who need to visit customer homes or clinical facilities to be fully vaccinated.

(Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)