Canadian ERP Software Partner, ProjectLine Solutions, Celebrates Its 20th Anniversary

ProjectLine began as a developer of custom software for mining and environmental companies. In 2004, the company became one of the first Canadian resellers for SAP Business One ERP, serving the small to mid-size market in Western Canada. They continued offering custom software development services alongside their new ERP practice.

Over the past 20 years, ProjectLine has grown from a team of four located in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, to over 30 employees across five provinces. They have become a leader in the small to mid-size ERP market, launching the first Canadian private hosting service for SAP Business One ten years ago, and more recently expanding their ERP offerings to include NetSuite cloud ERP.

“I’m incredibly proud of how ProjectLine has grown in the past 20 years,” said Derin Hildebrandt, CEO of ProjectLine Solutions. “As we’ve expanded geographically, grown our team and added new lines of business, we’ve continued to maintain a strong culture that’s focused on doing right by our customers.”

Today, ProjectLine maintains a significant software development team to support their ERP practice. Their roots in custom software have given them a competitive edge over other ERP partners, with the internal IP to create innovative software solutions that meet the needs of their customers.

On its own, ERP software is powerful, enabling growing companies to simplify business processes and drive growth. “Many of our customers have unique needs that can’t be met with off-the-shelf software,” said Hildebrandt. “Our development team is highly skilled at extending, customizing and integrating ERP software to take our customers to the next level with a solution that is tailored to their specific situation.”

The ProjectLine team consists of experienced ERP consultants, software developers and solution experts who deliver leading ERP solutions to growing companies across Canada.

ProjectLine sells, implements and supports best-in-class ERP software for small and mid-size businesses. We believe putting people first is the best way to make technology work for them. It’s a conviction that sets us apart. The shift to a new ERP system can be daunting and disruptive. But it doesn’t have to be. We ease the inevitable uncertainty that comes with an ERP project, helping our customers transition with the highest level of empathy, consideration and fit. Experience the human side of ERP. Visit www.projectline.ca to learn more.

