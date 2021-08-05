Can this couple retire on modest savings but two pensions? Of course they can

In fact, this Ontario couple can even beat their retirement goal with Family Finance’s help Photo by Gigi Suhanic/National Post Illustration

Article content In Ontario, a couple we’ll call Cindy and Luke, ages 57 and 59, bring home between $5,890 and $6,450 a month, depending on hours worked. They add $600 monthly income after costs from two rental apartments, for total income of $6,490 in fall and winter and $7,050 in summer. Their assets total $1,201,000 including two cars and an off-road vehicle. Debts for their house, two rentals and a car loan total $250,000, leaving net worth of $951,000.

Article content They have work pensions: Luke from the Government of Canada, where he is a productivity consultant, and Cindy from an information data system she helps to manage. And they have payments from RRIFs, CPP and OAS. It looks like a secure retirement beginning at 65. They would like $6,500 per month after taxes when retired.

Article content Family Finance asked Eliott Einarson, a financial planner who heads the Winnipeg office of Exponent Investment Management Inc., to work with Cindy and Luke. Their plan is to retire when Luke is 65, just over five years away. Of their two work pensions, one is fully indexed, one is not indexed at all. They have $97,000 in financial assets. Though they live within their means and have modest tastes, their retirement will depend mostly on their defined benefits pensions, their rentals, CPP and OAS. They do not have TFSAs and only a modest bank account with a $6,000 balance. Their outstanding debts are $250,000 for their house, two rentals and one car.

Their $78,000 home mortgage is financed on a 2.9 per cent line of credit on which they pay $1,000 per month. That covers interest of $189 per month and pays off principal at a rate of $811 monthly. At this rate, the debt will be $6,000 when Luke is 65, and paid off a few months later. Their investments are mainly in two properties. The two rentals have a combined value of $445,000. They produce rental income of $3,600 per month. The costs for the mortgages, utilities, insurance and repairs work out to about $3,000 per month. That leaves a monthly pre-tax income of $600 or $7,200 per year. That's $3,600 per partner per year. They have equity in the properties of $284,000. Their return on equity is therefore 2.5 per cent. That's not much compensation for the risk and bother of ownership. They could hire a property manager, indeed, that would be essential if they spend winters south, as they would like. A manager would charge several per cent for looking after the properties, which would make ownership unprofitable. "My advice is to look at the benefits of selling both properties, especially because the property market is up, they have limited RRSP savings and no TFSAs," Einarson explains. We'll show results on retirement income for keeping the properties or selling them.

Article content Their retirement budget calls for about $6,500 per month if they are debt free. They feel this would be enough to maintain their current lifestyle and travel goals. Luke’s RRSP has a present balance of $87,000 and he adds $4,800 per year. In six years, at age 65 when he retires, the account, growing at three per cent per year after inflation, would rise to $135,862. The RRSP would then pay $6,730 per year in 2021 dollars for 30 years to his age 95. Luke will also have a pension of $29,124 per year at age 65, plus $14,436 CPP benefits and OAS benefits of $7,518. This comes to $57,808. Add $3,600 per year for his half of rentals, for a total pre-tax income of $61,408. After 18 per cent average tax, he would have $50,354 per year or $4,200 per month.

Article content Cindy’s present average income averages $3,800 per month, or $45,600 per year, including rental income. After taxes, she has $39,220 per year. Family income at this point would be $89,574 per year or $7,464 per month. Cindy has an RRSP with a $4,000 balance with no further contributions planned. At age 63, with no additional contributions, it would generate nominal payouts of $225 per year of taxable income for 32 years. She would also have a pension of $21,600 per year. At 65, she can expect Canada Pension Plan benefits of $1,876 per year and OAS of $7,518 per year. Income from rentals would add $3,600 per year, pushing total annual income to $34,594. Her work pension, $21,600 per year from work long ago, would lift her income to $56,194. After 16 per cent average tax, she would have $47,203.

Article content When both are 65, their combined after-tax retirement incomes would then add up to $97,557 per year or $8,130 per month. That is more than their retirement goal of $6,500 per month. Raising retirement income Cindy and Luke can raise retirement income by selling the two rentals. If they realize $445,000, the combined estimated market price, they would have to pay capital gains tax of $40,000, so would net about $380,000 after tax, some repairs and commissions. That would enable the couple to eliminate their $250,000 of debt and pay cash for Cindy’s pre-retirement professional upgrade training, a vacation and some home improvements. “It’s a low-risk plan,” Einarson concludes. The $90,000 balance annuitized for 33 years to Cindy’s age 90 would provide $17,700 per year of tax-free income, far more than their present taxable rent income. 3 Retirement Stars *** out of 5 Financial Post e-mail andrew.allentuck@gmail.com for a free Family Finance analysis

