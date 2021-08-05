ByteDance to lay off staff, close businesses over China tutoring clampdown -sources By Reuters



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A logo of ByteDance at its office in Beijing, China July 7, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Suen/File Photo



BEIJING (Reuters) – TikTok owner ByteDance told employees on Thursday that it planned to lay off teachers, sales and advertising employees in its education business after China imposed sweeping regulations on the private tutoring sector, two sources said.

ByteDance will also shut down its curriculum-focused preschool and k12 tutoring businesses in China to be compliant with the regulations, according to one of the sources and a third source.

ByteDance did not offer immediate comment.