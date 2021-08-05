Business jet maker Bombardier posts smaller second-quarter loss By Reuters

© Reuters.
(Reuters) – Canadian business jet maker Bombardier (OTC:) Inc reported a smaller second-quarter loss on Thursday as demand for private jets from corporates and wealthy buyers returned after the pandemic sapped sales last year.
The Montreal-based company posted an adjusted net loss of $137 million, or 6 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of $248 million, or 11 cents, a year earlier.
