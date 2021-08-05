Business jet maker Bombardier posts smaller second-quarter loss By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
18

© Reuters.

(Reuters) – Canadian business jet maker Bombardier (OTC:) Inc reported a smaller second-quarter loss on Thursday as demand for private jets from corporates and wealthy buyers returned after the pandemic sapped sales last year.

The Montreal-based company posted an adjusted net loss of $137 million, or 6 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of $248 million, or 11 cents, a year earlier.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR