Brazil real underpinned in short-term by aggressive rate hikes

BUENOS AIRES — Brazil’s real will hold its ground in the short term, supported by a stronger dose of rate hikes from a central bank attempting to do everything it can to quell inflation amid rising political tensions, a Reuters poll of foreign exchange analysts showed.
In late June, the Brazilian currency ended three months of quick appreciation and weakened again to trade above 5.0 per U.S. dollar, frustrating government hopes for further appreciation.
In face of turbulent politics, persistent fiscal worries and more than 20 million coronavirus cases – approximately 10% of the world’s total – monetary authorities came out in full force to prevent inflation expectations from being unmoored.
The central bank has now raised interest rates by 325 basis points this year, including 100bp on Wednesday, the most aggressive cycle anywhere in the world since the pandemic.
That has contributed to propping up the real within a 5.10-5.20 range, where survey participants expected it to remain in coming months.
“A stronger BRL is associated with a tighter monetary policy in Brazil … (but) internal political risks can create noise and volatility, putting downward pressure,” said Nathalie Marins, an economist at Necton, a Brazilian investment firm.
In a sign of growing worries over the 2022 presidential vote, the currency was seen losing 2.4% to 5.30 in 12 months from its value on Wednesday, according to the median forecast of 25 analysts polled Aug. 2-4, before the latest central bank move.
The political scene is heating up. President Jair Bolsonaro escalated a clash with the judiciary after the approval of an investigation into the leader’s accusations that Brazil’s electronic voting system is vulnerable to fraud.
The fiscal front is another issue, with warnings of a possible “meteor” hit on the federal budget from the full payment of 90 billion reais ($17 billion) of federal court orders potentially slated for 2022.
Concerns like those are currently absent in Mexico, where the peso is set to keep trading around 20.00 per U.S. dollar in the forseeable future, a level of reference since November following its gradual appreciation from last year’s lows.
“Higher interest rates, good remittance flows, better oil prices and more dynamic exports may offer additional backing for the peso against the dollar,” Carmen Alcibar, an analyst at Bursametrica, said.
(Reporting and polling by Gabriel Burin in Buenos Aires; Additional polling by Sarupya Ganguly, Prerana Bhat and Indradip Ghosh; Editing by Ross Finley and Kim Coghill)