Brazil real underpinned in short-term by aggressive rate hikes

Article content BUENOS AIRES — Brazil’s real will hold its ground in the short term, supported by a stronger dose of rate hikes from a central bank attempting to do everything it can to quell inflation amid rising political tensions, a Reuters poll of foreign exchange analysts showed. In late June, the Brazilian currency ended three months of quick appreciation and weakened again to trade above 5.0 per U.S. dollar, frustrating government hopes for further appreciation. In face of turbulent politics, persistent fiscal worries and more than 20 million coronavirus cases – approximately 10% of the world’s total – monetary authorities came out in full force to prevent inflation expectations from being unmoored.

Article content The central bank has now raised interest rates by 325 basis points this year, including 100bp on Wednesday, the most aggressive cycle anywhere in the world since the pandemic. That has contributed to propping up the real within a 5.10-5.20 range, where survey participants expected it to remain in coming months. “A stronger BRL is associated with a tighter monetary policy in Brazil … (but) internal political risks can create noise and volatility, putting downward pressure,” said Nathalie Marins, an economist at Necton, a Brazilian investment firm. In a sign of growing worries over the 2022 presidential vote, the currency was seen losing 2.4% to 5.30 in 12 months from its value on Wednesday, according to the median forecast of 25 analysts polled Aug. 2-4, before the latest central bank move.