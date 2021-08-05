Boil Water Order lifted on Canmore’s Bow Valley Trail

CANMORE, Alberta, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The boil water order issued by Alberta Health Services on July 29 has been lifted for residents and businesses situated on Bow Valley Trail. This area adds to the following locations that have been cleared for regular water service over the past few days: Benchlands, Cougar Creek, Palliser Trail, Silvertip, Dead Man’s Flats, Harvie Heights, the Canmore Nordic Centre, Three Sisters Resort, Peaks of Grassi, Rundleview and Homesteads (see detailed maps below). Read More