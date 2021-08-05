BoE to start reducing stock of bonds when policy rate hits 0.5%

Article content

LONDON — The Bank of England said on Thursday it would start reducing its stock of bonds when its policy rate reaches 0.5% by not reinvesting proceeds and it would start considering selling down its holdings when the rate reaches at least 1%.

“The MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) intends to begin to reduce the stock of purchased assets when Bank Rate has reached 0.5%, if appropriate given the economic circumstances, by ceasing reinvestments of maturing UK government bonds,” the BoE said.

“The MPC will also consider beginning to sell actively some of the stock of purchased assets only once Bank Rate has risen to at least 1%.”

The BoE’s previous guidance, dating back to June 2018, stated that the BoE would not start to unwind bond purchases, and would reinvest the proceeds of maturing gilts, until the Bank Rate was near 1.5%. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa in Frankfurt; Editing by Toby Chopra)