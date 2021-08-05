Blockchain Platform Ethernity Chain Announces “The Messiverse” Has Arrived By DailyCoin



Blockchain Platform Ethernity Chain Announces “The Messiverse” Has Arrived



Blockchain platform Etherity Chain (CC:ERN-USD) today announced the “The Messiverse”, the First Ever Licensed, Authenticated NFT collection from Lionel Messi. This Ethernity exclusive partnership lies beyond the scope of a single series, set piece, or footballer. This NFT collection, part of the “Messiverse” is as big as the legend of Lionel Messi himself: The Messi Collection will be available beginning August 20th at 5:00 PM EDT, exclusively at ethernity.io.

The Messi Collection includes:

● “Man From the Future” by Bosslogic

● “Worth the Weight” by Bosslogic

● “The King Piece” by Bosslogic

● Untitled by Impossible Brief

Leo Messi has racked up every individual accolade a soccer star can collect: a record 6 Ballon d’Or awards, 750 career goals, the most goals ever for a single club, the Argentine record, 34 career trophies from La Liga & UEFA Champions League Titles to the recent Copa America crown. He won the Golden Ball (NYSE:) and made the World Cup Finals. The epic goal scorer and playmaker is now immortalizing his legacy in blockchain form. Fans worldwide can now collect Ethernity’s feature pieces cementing his value and iconic play-making abilities in immutable digital form forever.

Four pieces comprise the drop and portray the soccer superstar in futuristic AI-driven bionic form, as an Atlas-like character holding up the world of soccer, the “King” of creative soccer stardom, and a yet to be revealed piece coming on the day of the launch.

Our soccer agency partners ISL were instrumental to the creation of this NFT Partnership.

Continue reading on DailyCoin