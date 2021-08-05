Big Day For Crypto Community By CoinQuora



© Reuters Ethereum Hard Fork: Big Day For Crypto Community



London Hard Fork arrives today.

Users are saying today is a big day for the entire crypto community.

People believe that the Hard Fork upgrade will push ETH’s price to the $3,000 mark.

The much anticipated Ethereum London Hard Fork upgrade seems to be creating a massive buzz within the crypto community. So, as the launch date finally arrives, the proposed Hard Fork implementation is finally ready to go live.

With this in mind, the Ethereum community and the entire crypto world have been steadily waiting for the upgrade. Hence, users’ are very curious about the ins and outs that will come from the Hard Fork.

Additionally, people are saying that today is indeed a big day for the entire crypto community. Historically, the Ethereum second-annual developer’s conference in 2015 is what inspired the Hard Fork’s name and design.

To be specific, the Hard Fork…

Continue reading on CoinQuora