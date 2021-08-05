Beyond Meat forecasts disappointing revenue on pandemic uncertainty By Reuters

(Reuters) – Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:) Inc forecast third-quarter revenue below estimates on Thursday, as a resurgence in COVID-19 infections keeps people from visiting fast-food restaurants.

The California-based company’s shares fell 5% in extended trading.

“Given the recent uptick of COVID-19 cases, which could disrupt demand patterns, we believe caution for the balance of the year generally remains appropriate,” Chief Executive Officer Ethan Brown said in a statement.

The company said it expects third-quarter net revenue of $120 million to $140 million, compared with analysts’ estimates of $153.3 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net revenue rose 31.8% to $149.4 million in the three months ended July 3, exceeding estimates of $140.8 million.

