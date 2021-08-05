Becton Dickinson Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3 By Investing.com



© Reuters. Becton Dickinson Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3



Investing.com – Becton Dickinson (NYSE:) reported on Thursday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Becton Dickinson announced earnings per share of $2.74 on revenue of $4.89B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $2.45 on revenue of $4.51B.

Becton Dickinson shares are up 1% from the beginning of the year, still down 10.61% from its 52 week high of $284.97 set on August 5, 2020. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 17.22% from the start of the year.

Becton Dickinson follows other major Healthcare sector earnings this month

Becton Dickinson’s report follows an earnings beat by J&J on July 21, who reported EPS of $2.48 on revenue of $23.31B, compared to forecasts EPS of $2.29 on revenue of $22.49B.

UnitedHealth had beat expectations on July 15 with second quarter EPS of $4.7 on revenue of $71.32B, compared to forecast for EPS of $4.43 on revenue of $69.51B.

Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar