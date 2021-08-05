Bayer raises outlook after strong Q2 By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of Bayer AG is seen in a showroom of the German drugmaker where the annual results news conference takes place in Leverkusen, Germany February 27, 2020. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Bayer (OTC:) on Thursday lifted its outlook for 2021, citing double digit growth rates at all divisions during the second-quarter, most notably its pharmaceuticals unit.
Core earnings before special items are now expected to come in at 10.6 billion to 10.9 billion euros ($12.6-$12.9 billion), up from a previous forecast for 10.5 billion to 10.8 billion.
($1 = 0.8450 euros)
