Baht slumps on virus woes, Indonesia stocks rise on growth cheer

Matilda Colman
Thailand’s baht hit its lowest level in

nearly three years on Thursday as the country’s daily new

COVID-19 cases reached a record high, while Indonesia stocks

surged as Southeast Asia’s biggest economy pulled out of a

recession.

The baht weakened to levels last seen in October

2018, remaining the worst-performing currency in Southeast Asia

as a crushing coronavirus wave dented recovery hopes.

Thai stocks were down about 0.7%, as the country on

Thursday reported a record 20,920 COVID-19 cases and 160

fatalities.

On Wednesday, the Bank of Thailand said it was again

downgrading its growth forecast for this year to 0.7% from 1.8%

predicted in June, while also cutting its 2022 growth outlook to

3.7%, from 3.9% forecasted earlier.

“Given the economic scenario, the dissent in the policy

meeting was interesting… while economies around the world are

turning hawkish, the BoT instead of holding rates could even

move to cut them,” said Sim Moh Siong, a currency strategist at

Bank of Singapore.

Thailand’s tourism-reliant economy will likely only see

150,000 visitors this year, the central bank also warned. Before

the pandemic, tourism accounted for nearly 12% of GDP, and the

country saw almost 40 million visitors in 2019.

Elsewhere, Jakarta shares climbed to their highest

in over four months as the economy broke free from recession,

posting its first quarterly GDP growth in five.

However, analysts warned the recovery would likely suffer a

setback due to a recent surge in COVID-19 infections.

The rupiah, meanwhile, weakened from six-week highs

hit in the previous session.

The Philippine peso weakened in its worst session in

over two weeks, as the country’s inflation hit a seven-month low

in July. The central bank said prices may ease further after

strict COVID-19 curbs are reimposed, giving more leeway to keep

interest rates at a record low for longer.

“The peso’s recent moves have been a bit of a mystery in the

absence of huge fundamental news,” Siong said, adding that the

bank’s commentary on rates and wider Delta variant fears could

be driving the day’s movement.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Thailand’s 10-year government bond yields down 3 basis points

at 1.47%​​

** Singapore’s 10-year benchmark yield up 2.3 basis points at

1.33%​​

Asia stock indexes and

currencies at 0650 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS

DAILY YTD % DAILY YTD %

% %

Japan -0.18 -5.86 0.52 1.03

China +0.02 +0.97 -0.31 -0.19

India -0.10 -1.61 0.04 16.33

Indonesia -0.31 -2.19 0.75 3.78

Malaysia -0.02 -4.76 0.09 -8.27

Philippines -1.07 -4.55 -0.58 -8.30

S.Korea -0.01 -5.03 -0.13 14.01

Singapore -0.03 -2.24 -0.30 11.59

Taiwan +0.24 +2.58 -0.12 19.48

Thailand -0.15 -9.68 -0.59 6.03

(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by

Ramakrishnan M.)

