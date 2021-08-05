Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.11% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.11%



Investing.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Sydney, the gained 0.11% to hit a new all time high.

The best performers of the session on the were Resolute Mining Ltd (ASX:), which rose 4.50% or 0.025 points to trade at 0.580 at the close. Meanwhile, Perenti Global Ltd (ASX:) added 4.26% or 0.040 points to end at 0.980 and NIB Holdings (ASX:) was up 3.05% or 0.22 points to 7.43 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Nickel Mines Ltd (ASX:), which fell 3.52% or 0.040 points to trade at 1.095 at the close. Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (ASX:) declined 3.40% or 0.820 points to end at 23.270 and Champion Iron Ltd (ASX:) was down 3.34% or 0.240 points to 6.950.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 767 to 607 and 393 ended unchanged.

Shares in NIB Holdings (ASX:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 3.05% or 0.22 to 7.43.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was up 2.96% to 11.399.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.01% or 0.27 to $1814.77 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September fell 0.13% or 0.09 to hit $68.06 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract fell 0.17% or 0.12 to trade at $70.26 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.28% to 0.7400, while AUD/JPY rose 0.45% to 81.14.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.04% at 92.233.