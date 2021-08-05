Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.11% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
14

© Reuters. Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.11%

Investing.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Sydney, the gained 0.11% to hit a new all time high.

The best performers of the session on the were Resolute Mining Ltd (ASX:), which rose 4.50% or 0.025 points to trade at 0.580 at the close. Meanwhile, Perenti Global Ltd (ASX:) added 4.26% or 0.040 points to end at 0.980 and NIB Holdings (ASX:) was up 3.05% or 0.22 points to 7.43 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Nickel Mines Ltd (ASX:), which fell 3.52% or 0.040 points to trade at 1.095 at the close. Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (ASX:) declined 3.40% or 0.820 points to end at 23.270 and Champion Iron Ltd (ASX:) was down 3.34% or 0.240 points to 6.950.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 767 to 607 and 393 ended unchanged.

Shares in NIB Holdings (ASX:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 3.05% or 0.22 to 7.43.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was up 2.96% to 11.399.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.01% or 0.27 to $1814.77 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September fell 0.13% or 0.09 to hit $68.06 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract fell 0.17% or 0.12 to trade at $70.26 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.28% to 0.7400, while AUD/JPY rose 0.45% to 81.14.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.04% at 92.233.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR