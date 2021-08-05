Alkemi Network Integrates With Nexus Markets, Offers DeFi Yields By CoinQuora

Alkemi Network Integrates With Nexus Markets, Offers DeFi Yields
- Alkemi Network partnered with exchange and lending platform Nexus Markets.
- With this, Nexus users may access DeFi-sourced vaults through their CeFi platform.
- Users can earn DeFi Yields through Alkemi Network’s liquidity platform.
There is a very high barrier to entry if users want to earn through Decentralized Finance. A person needs to go through learning about Web3 wallets, custody intricacies, gas, approvals, and a long list of other required details before finally getting to the earning part. This is the problem that Alkemi Network and NeXus Markets recently solved.
By creating a bridge that connects DeFi to CeFi, Nexus Markets are now able to offer DeFi-level yields to their users through the integration with Alkemi Network.
The institutional-grade…
