4 Stocks With Major Upside if the Senate Passes the Infrastructure Bill By StockNews

The bill will provide funds to improve roads, bridges and mass-transit systems. In addition, the bill aims to update the broadband internet, power, waste, and water infrastructure.

With this in mind, here are four stocks that will benefit if this bill is passed: Caterpillar (CAT), Southern (SCCO), Rio Tinto (RIO), and Crane (CR).

