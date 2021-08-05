20 Celebrities Who Dated Before They Were Super Famous

I can’t believe Lisa Kudrow and Conan O’Brien were a couple!

Most of us would probably prefer to forget about our exes, but when your ex is a celeb, you might have a hard time escaping their face on movie posters or their voice on the radio.

Here are 20 celebs who dated each other before they were huge names in Hollywood:

1.

When they were in high school, Scarlett Johansson and Jack Antonoff went to prom together.


Evan Agostini / Getty Images

They dated for a year while they were both students at the Professional Children’s School in New York City.

2.

Ruby Rose and Lauren Abedini (aka DJ Kittens) dated briefly in 2012.


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images, Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage

3.

When they both 18, Sarah Jessica Parker and Robert Downey Jr. met on the set of Firstborn and moved in together two months later.


Barry King / WireImage / Getty Images

4.

Fifteen-year-old Lucy Hale was 13-year-old Kendall Schmidt’s first date, and they went horseback riding.


Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images, Jesse Grant / Getty Images for Nickelodeon

In 2014, they were each other’s date to their mutual friend Katelyn Tarver’s wedding.

5.

Halsey and Matty Healy briefly dated in 2015 after meeting at the 1975’s concert.


Kurt Krieger — Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images, Mat Hayward / Getty Images

The 1975’s song “She’s American” is rumored to be about Halsey, and Halsey’s song “Colors” is rumored to be about Matty.

6.

In the mid-’80s, Lisa Kudrow and Conan O’Brien met in an improv class and briefly dated.


NBC / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

They broke up after realizing they were better off as friends, but he inspired her to stick with acting. 

7.

Tobey Maguire and Rashida Jones got together in 1997.


Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images, John Shearer / Getty Images

8.

Jennifer Love Hewitt and Will Friedle met through friends and dated briefly in 1996.


Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Later, she guest-starred alongside him on an episode of Boy Meets World

9.

In 2000, 7-year-old Miley Cyrus met 9-year-old Tyler Posey on the set of Doc, and she was his first kiss.


Neilson Barnard / Getty Images, Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Tyler told ET, “We were so damn young…I would get excited when we would hold hands.”

10.

Jennifer Garner and Scott Foley got together when she guest-starred as his character’s girlfriend on Felicity in 1998.


Gregg Deguire / WireImage / Getty Images

They got married in 2000, then divorced in 2003.

11.

Chris Evans and Jessica Biel dated from 2001 to 2006.


Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images

They starred together in Cellular (2004) and London (2005). 

12.

When they were both 19, Jason Schwartzman was Zooey Deschanel’s first “real” boyfriend.


George Pimentel / WireImage / Getty Images

13.

Busy Philipps and Colin Hanks dated while they were both students at Loyola Marymount University.


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

They’re still friends, and they hang out with each other’s spouse. 

14.

Demi Lovato and Cody Linley briefly dated from 2007 to 2008.


Rich Fury / Getty Images for OBB Media, Greg Doherty / Getty Images

15.

Lea Michele and Matthew Morrison were briefly a couple before they were on Glee together.


Jason Laveris / FilmMagic / Getty Images

They met while working on Broadway together. 

16.

Leighton Meester and Sebastian Stan met in 2007 when he became a recurring guest star on Gossip Girl, and started dating in 2008.


Andrew H. Walker / Getty Images

17.

Ashton Kutcher and January Jones started dating in 1991, around the time she was just getting started in LA.


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

They broke up in 2001. She told People magazine that romance “is too hard in this town.”

18.

In 2003, Jamie Dornan and Keira Knightley met at an Asprey campaign shoot and became a couple soon after.


Dave M. Benett / Getty Images

19.

While they were students at NYU, Matthew Morrison and Kristen Bell briefly dated.


Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic / Getty Images

She told US Weekly, “I’ll have to say, maybe Matt Morrison is my favorite part of Glee, for various reasons.”

20.

And finally, Thandiwe Newton and Brad Pitt met on the set of Interview With a Vampire and started a relationship in 1994.


Anne-Christine Poujoulat / AFP via Getty Images,  Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images for Turner

