15 Stars Who Used To Have Surprising Regular Jobs

Rachel McAdams is our favorite mean girl and the absolute queen of romantic movies. (Helloooo: The Time Traveler’s Wife, The Notebook, The Vow…) Before she was making us all sob in front of our screens, she worked at McDonald’s.

“It was a great place to work, but I had a little bit of an OCD thing with hand-washing and just didn’t have time,” she told Glamour. “They were like, ‘Hey, the drive-thru’s backing up. Stop washing your hands!’ I was not a great employee; I broke the orange juice machine one day.”

Old gig & salary: McDonald’s employee, $18,720/year

New gig & estimated net worth: Actor, $16 million