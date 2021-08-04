Yuan edges up, but gains capped by worries over Delta outbreaks

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
9

Author of the article:

SHANGHAI — The yuan edged up against a

weaker U.S. dollar on Wednesday, but gains were capped by

investor worries over widening outbreaks of the highly

contagious Delta variant in China and their potential impact on

economic growth in the second half of the year.

China reported on Wednesday 96 new COVID-19 cases for Aug.

3. Although the number of cases remained small in absolute terms

compared with other economies, the Delta coronavirus variant has

been detected in at least a dozen cities, including big ones

such as Beijing, Wuhan and Chongqing.

Policy insiders and analysts told Reuters that China was

poised to quicken spending on infrastructure projects while the

central bank would support with modest easing steps, as risks

from the Delta variant and flooding threaten to slow the

economic recovery.

Prior to market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC)

set the midpoint rate at 6.4655 per dollar, 45 pips

or 0.07% weaker than the previous fix of 6.461.

In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4652

per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4608 at midday, 92 pips

firmer than the previous late session close.

Traders said the slightly firmer yuan was reflecting a

falling dollar in overseas market, but the domestic virus

outbreaks have triggered risk aversion sentiment in the market.

A trader at a foreign bank said the yuan remained rangebound

on Wednesday morning as investors wait for news of specific

measures that policymakers would roll out to prop up the

economy.

“Notwithstanding the stability in RMB spot, we think the

underlying positive drivers for the RMB continue to be

undermined,” strategists at OCBC Bank said in a note.

“Any market expectations of PBOC rate hikes were replaced

with reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cut expectations. These

negatives weigh on the RMB at this point, and informs our bias

for a higher USD/CNH.”

A number of global investment banks including Goldman Sachs,

ING, Standard Chartered and Pinpoint Asset Management saw

chances for another RRR cut in the remainder of this year.

The PBOC delivered an unexpected broad-based RRR cut in

July, with many market analysts and participants interpreting it

as a fine-tuning liquidity move.

In the global markets, the dollar was pinned near recent

lows against other currencies, as traders awaited U.S. jobs data

for a guide to the rates outlook.

The global dollar index fell to 92.002 at midday from

the previous close of 92.036, while the offshore yuan

was trading at 6.458 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0343 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.4655 6.461 -0.07%

Spot yuan 6.4608 6.47 0.14%

Divergence from -0.07%

midpoint*

Spot change YTD 1.04%

Spot change since 2005 28.10%

revaluation

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change

Thomson 98.29 98.3 0.0

Reuters/HKEX

CNH index

Dollar index 92.002 92.036 0.0

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number

indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to

rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each

morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan 6.458 0.04%

*

Offshore 6.6318 -2.51%

non-deliverable

forwards

**

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,

since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.

.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim

Coghill)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

    Comments

    Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR