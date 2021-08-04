Yuan edges up, but gains capped by worries over Delta outbreaks

been detected in at least a dozen cities, including big ones

compared with other economies, the Delta coronavirus variant has

3. Although the number of cases remained small in absolute terms

China reported on Wednesday 96 new COVID-19 cases for Aug.

economic growth in the second half of the year.

contagious Delta variant in China and their potential impact on

investor worries over widening outbreaks of the highly

weaker U.S. dollar on Wednesday, but gains were capped by

SHANGHAI — The yuan edged up against a

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

falling dollar in overseas market, but the domestic virus

Traders said the slightly firmer yuan was reflecting a

firmer than the previous late session close.

per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4608 at midday, 92 pips

In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4652

or 0.07% weaker than the previous fix of 6.461.

set the midpoint rate at 6.4655 per dollar, 45 pips

Prior to market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC)

from the Delta variant and flooding threaten to slow the

central bank would support with modest easing steps, as risks

poised to quicken spending on infrastructure projects while the

Policy insiders and analysts told Reuters that China was

such as Beijing, Wuhan and Chongqing.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

outbreaks have triggered risk aversion sentiment in the market.

A trader at a foreign bank said the yuan remained rangebound

on Wednesday morning as investors wait for news of specific

measures that policymakers would roll out to prop up the

economy.

“Notwithstanding the stability in RMB spot, we think the

underlying positive drivers for the RMB continue to be

undermined,” strategists at OCBC Bank said in a note.

“Any market expectations of PBOC rate hikes were replaced

with reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cut expectations. These

negatives weigh on the RMB at this point, and informs our bias

for a higher USD/CNH.”

A number of global investment banks including Goldman Sachs,

ING, Standard Chartered and Pinpoint Asset Management saw