Yields rise off lows after Fed’s Clarida backs rate expectations

Article content
U.S. Treasury yields bounced higher on
Wednesday after a top U.S. Federal Reserve official backed
expectations for higher interest rates, shifting traders’ focus
away from a disappointing payroll report.
The benchmark 10-year yield was up 3.3 basis
points at 1.207% in late-morning trading. It previously touched
1.127%, its lowest since February.
A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve
measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury
notes, seen as an indicator of economic
Article content
expectations, was at 102 basis points, about 2 basis points
lower than Tuesday’s close.
Yields rose as Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida spoke at an
online economic event. Clarida said he could envision a taper in
bond purchases later this year, and that the U.S. economy is on
track to meet hurdles the central bank has set for raising
interest rates.
Clarida also said he was surprised by how much global
government bond yields have fallen, but said he does not think
the decline was driven by lower inflation
expectations.
Data from the Institute for Supply Management also beat
forecasts.
The reports set a new tone for the day, which began with
yields depressed after the Treasury Department said it is
considering reductions in issuance. Separately, U.S.
Article content
private payrolls increased far less than expected in July.
The yield on 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities
was -1.144% after setting a record low of -1.216%
before Clarida spoke. The 10-year TIPS break-even inflation rate
was at 2.36%, slightly lower than on Tuesday.
The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up a basis
point at 0.1841%.
August 4 Wednesday 11:07AM New York / 1507 GMT
Price Current Net
Yield % Change
(bps)
Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000
Six-month bills 0.0525 0.0532 0.002
Two-year note 99-226/256 0.1841 0.010
Three-year note 100-24/256 0.3429 0.024
Five-year note 99-182/256 0.6841 0.033
Seven-year note 100-32/256 0.9814 0.034
10-year note 103-216/256 1.207 0.033
20-year bond 107-232/256 1.7742 0.017
30-year bond 111-116/256 1.8715 0.021
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net
Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.75 0.50
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.75 0.50
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.50 0.00
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap 2.00 0.00
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -26.50 -0.25
spread
(Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Jonathan Oatis
and Dan Grebler)