Yields rise off lows after Fed’s Clarida backs rate expectations

notes, seen as an indicator of economic

measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve

1.127%, its lowest since February.

points at 1.207% in late-morning trading. It previously touched

The benchmark 10-year yield was up 3.3 basis

away from a disappointing payroll report.

Wednesday after a top U.S. Federal Reserve official backed

U.S. Treasury yields bounced higher on

Article content

expectations, was at 102 basis points, about 2 basis points

lower than Tuesday’s close.

Yields rose as Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida spoke at an

online economic event. Clarida said he could envision a taper in

bond purchases later this year, and that the U.S. economy is on

track to meet hurdles the central bank has set for raising

interest rates.

Clarida also said he was surprised by how much global

government bond yields have fallen, but said he does not think

the decline was driven by lower inflation

expectations.

Data from the Institute for Supply Management also beat

forecasts.

The reports set a new tone for the day, which began with

yields depressed after the Treasury Department said it is

considering reductions in issuance. Separately, U.S.