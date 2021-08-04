Yields rise off lows after Fed’s Clarida backs rate expectations

U.S. Treasury yields bounced higher on

Wednesday after a top U.S. Federal Reserve official backed

expectations for higher interest rates, shifting traders’ focus

away from a disappointing payroll report.

The benchmark 10-year yield was up 3.3 basis

points at 1.207% in late-morning trading. It previously touched

1.127%, its lowest since February.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve

measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury

notes, seen as an indicator of economic

expectations, was at 102 basis points, about 2 basis points

lower than Tuesday’s close.

Yields rose as Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida spoke at an

online economic event. Clarida said he could envision a taper in

bond purchases later this year, and that the U.S. economy is on

track to meet hurdles the central bank has set for raising

interest rates.

Clarida also said he was surprised by how much global

government bond yields have fallen, but said he does not think

the decline was driven by lower inflation

expectations.

Data from the Institute for Supply Management also beat

forecasts.

The reports set a new tone for the day, which began with

yields depressed after the Treasury Department said it is

considering reductions in issuance. Separately, U.S.

private payrolls increased far less than expected in July.

The yield on 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities

was -1.144% after setting a record low of -1.216%

before Clarida spoke. The 10-year TIPS break-even inflation rate

was at 2.36%, slightly lower than on Tuesday.

The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically

moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up a basis

point at 0.1841%.

August 4 Wednesday 11:07AM New York / 1507 GMT

Price Current Net

Yield % Change

(bps)

Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000

Six-month bills 0.0525 0.0532 0.002

Two-year note 99-226/256 0.1841 0.010

Three-year note 100-24/256 0.3429 0.024

Five-year note 99-182/256 0.6841 0.033

Seven-year note 100-32/256 0.9814 0.034

10-year note 103-216/256 1.207 0.033

20-year bond 107-232/256 1.7742 0.017

30-year bond 111-116/256 1.8715 0.021

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net

Change

(bps)

U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.75 0.50

spread

U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.75 0.50

spread

U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.50 0.00

spread

U.S. 10-year dollar swap 2.00 0.00

spread

U.S. 30-year dollar swap -26.50 -0.25

spread

(Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

and Dan Grebler)

