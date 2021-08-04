Xenon Pharmaceuticals Announces Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update

BURNABY, British Columbia, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:XENE), a neurology-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced it will report its second quarter 2021 financial and operating results after the close of U.S. financial markets on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

Xenon management will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 4:30 pm Eastern Time (1:30 pm Pacific Time) to discuss the second quarter 2021 financial results and provide a corporate update. The webcast will be broadcast live on the Investors section of the Xenon website. To participate in the call, please dial (855) 779-9075, or (631) 485-4866 for international callers, and provide conference ID number 1491578.

The above listed dates and times are subject to change. Details on company presentations and webcasts can be found on the “Investors” section of Xenon’s website at investor.xenon-pharma.com. When available, webcasts will be posted for replay following the event.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. We are advancing a novel product pipeline of neurology therapies to address areas of high unmet medical need, with a focus on epilepsy. For more information, please visit www.xenon-pharma.com .

“Xenon” and the Xenon logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. in various jurisdictions. All other trademarks belong to their respective owner.