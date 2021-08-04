Wynn Resorts Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com



© Reuters. Wynn Resorts Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2



Investing.com – Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:) reported on Wednesday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Wynn Resorts announced earnings per share of $-1.12 on revenue of $990.1M. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $-1.51 on revenue of $930.94M.

Wynn Resorts shares are down 19% from the beginning of the year, still down 36.61% from its 52 week high of $143.75 set on March 15. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 17.19% from the start of the year.

Wynn Resorts follows other major Consumer Discretionary sector earnings this month

Wynn Resorts’s report follows an earnings beat by Amazon.com on July 29, who reported EPS of $15.12 on revenue of $113.08B, compared to forecasts EPS of $12.23 on revenue of $115.42B.

Tesla had beat expectations on July 26 with second quarter EPS of $1.45 on revenue of $11.96B, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.9417 on revenue of $11.51B.

Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar