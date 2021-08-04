White House says U.S. can provide COVID-19 boosters if needed By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The White House said on Wednesday it is prepared to provide COVID-19 booster shots, if needed, suggesting it would not heed a call by the World Health Organization to delay providing additional vaccinations.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday that high-income countries like the United States should hold off on giving more doses until more poor countries are able to inoculate their own populations.

But White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that was a “false choice” and Washington can both provide booster shots, if they are approved for use in the country, and donate excess supplies to other countries.

