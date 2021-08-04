Which Vaccine Stock is a Better Buy? By StockNews



AstraZeneca vs. Moderna: Which Vaccine Stock is a Better Buy?



As the highly transmissible COVID-19 Delta variant continues to spread rapidly across several parts of the world, investors are again focusing on vaccine stocks. Both AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:) and Moderna (NASDAQ:) should benefit as a result. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.Headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom, AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) is a well-known biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in several areas, including oncology, cardiovascular, and gastroenterology. The company is expected to seek full FDA approval of its COVID-19 vaccine by year’s end.

Massachusetts-based Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) develops transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). With its EUA from the U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 vaccine in hand, the company recently announced its plans to expand the size of clinical trial testing of its COVID-19 vaccine in children aged between five and 11 years.

Because the highly contagious Delta variant continues to spread at an alarming pace, COVID-19 vaccine stocks are again coming into focus with investors. According to CDC data, 70% of adults in the U.S. have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. However, with the spread of the Delta variant, the United States could see 140,000 new cases per day by the end of this month. And because most countries are seeking achieve herd immunity as soon as possible, both AZN and MRNA should benefit.

