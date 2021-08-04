Western Digital Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q4 By Investing.com



Western Digital Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q4



Investing.com – Western Digital (NASDAQ:) reported on Wednesday fourth quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Western Digital announced earnings per share of $2.16 on revenue of $4.92B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.51 on revenue of $4.54B.

Western Digital shares are down 19% from the beginning of the year, still down 17.00% from its 52 week high of $78.19 set on June 4. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 17.19% from the start of the year.

Western Digital shares lost 0.23% in after-hours trade following the report.

Western Digital follows other major Information Technology sector earnings this month

Western Digital’s report follows an earnings beat by Apple on July 27, who reported EPS of $1.3 on revenue of $81.43B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.01 on revenue of $73.33B.

Microsoft had beat expectations on July 27 with fourth quarter EPS of $2.17 on revenue of $46.15B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.92 on revenue of $44.22B.

