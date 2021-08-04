Virtu Slips as 2Q Trading Volumes, Revenue Fall From Pandemic-Driven Highs   By Investing.com

© Reuters.
By Dhirendra Tripathi
Investing.com – Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:) stock was trading 5% lower in Wednesday’s premarket as the high-frequency trader’s revenue fell and its second-quarter earnings came in below expectations.
Revenue decreased 39% to $549 million, driven primarily by lower trading volumes in U.S. equities, compared to $905.9 million for the second quarter in 2020, when volumes were significantly elevated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The June quarter of 2020 was one of the most bullish times for equities when the markets just took off after a heavy selloff in February-March as the world came to grips with the pandemic’s onslaught. All market makers benefited. However, trading volumes appear to have cooled since the more panic-stricken first wave of the pandemic.
Adjusted earnings per share was 63 cents, compared to $1.73 for the same period in 2020. This was lower than the 77 cents analysts expected it to get.
As of June 30, Virtu had $915.3 million in cash and equivalents, a deterioration from the $1.02 billion it held three months earlier. As a market maker, the company commits capital by buying securities from, or selling securities to dealers.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.