Victory Capital files SEC application for crypto ETF By Cointelegraph

Victory Capital files SEC application for crypto ETF
Investment firm Victory Capital Management has filed an application with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a cryptocurrency exchange-traded fund.
In a Form S-1 registration filed Tuesday with the regulatory body, Victory said it intended to move forward with listing an exchange-traded fund, or ETF, tracking the Nasdaq Crypto Index. The index consists of eight cryptocurrencies: (BTC), Ether (ETH), (BCH), (LTC), Chainlink’s LINK, Stellar’s Lumen (XLM), Filecoin (FIL) and Uniswap’s UNI.
