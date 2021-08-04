Victory Capital files SEC application for crypto ETF By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
9

Victory Capital files SEC application for crypto ETF

Investment firm Victory Capital Management has filed an application with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a cryptocurrency exchange-traded fund.

In a Form S-1 registration filed Tuesday with the regulatory body, Victory said it intended to move forward with listing an exchange-traded fund, or ETF, tracking the Nasdaq Crypto Index. The index consists of eight cryptocurrencies: (BTC), Ether (ETH), (BCH), (LTC), Chainlink’s LINK, Stellar’s Lumen (XLM), Filecoin (FIL) and Uniswap’s UNI.