Valuart Sells Its First NFT Artwork “Spike” for 65 ETH Worth of Around $153,000 By CoinQuora

Valuart announced it sold its first NFT artwork for 65 ETH worth around $152,370.

According to Valuart, it will donate half of the revenue from the auction of the ‘Spike’ NFT.

Valuart announced it sold its first NFT artwork for 65 ETH worth around $152,370 based on Ether’s current value at the time of writing.

Valuart, the platform designed to collect and buy a non-fungible token (NFT), has sold its first NFT artwork at an auction for 65 ETH worth around $152,370.

Founded by crypto enthusiasts Etan Genini, Vittorio Grigòlo, and Michele Fiscalini, Valuart connects art collectors with creators, enabling them to get new opportunities to monetize their work through the medium of NFTs.

The platform aims to help artists discern the value of their work by connecting physical art with blockchain technology. In other words, Valuart brings traditional masterworks and artists’ work to the digital world via NFTs.

In addition, the blockchain-based NFT firm described the sold NFT. Valua…

