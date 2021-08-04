UK’s Taylor Wimpey raises annual outlook, swings to H1 profit By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
8

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Taylor Wimpey closed building site, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in St Albans, Britain, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Childs/File Photo

(Reuters) – UK homebuilder Taylor Wimpey (LON:) Plc on Wednesday joined bigger rivals in forecasting sustained demand in the medium term and returned to a half-year profit as Britain’s housing sector boom stands to outlast the tax holiday period.

Britain’s third-largest homebuilder forecast 2021 operating profit of about 820 million pounds ($1.14 billion), above the top end of the company-compiled consensus range of 756-808 million pounds.

Pre-tax profit for the six months ended July 4 came in at 287.5 million pounds, compared to a loss of 39.8 million pounds in the pandemic-hit period a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7182 pounds)

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR