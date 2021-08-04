Uber Tech Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com



Investing.com – Uber (NYSE:) Tech reported on Wednesday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Uber Tech announced earnings per share of $0.58 on revenue of $3.93B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $-0.5417 on revenue of $3.74B.

Uber Tech shares are up 21.7% from the beginning of the year, still down 34.72% from its 52 week high of $64.05 set on February 11. They are outperforming the S&P 500 which is up 17.19% from the start of the year.

Uber Tech shares lost 5.41% in after-hours trade following the report.

Uber Tech follows other major Industrials sector earnings this month

Uber Tech’s report follows an earnings beat by United Parcel Service on July 27, who reported EPS of $3.06 on revenue of $23.42B, compared to forecasts EPS of $2.81 on revenue of $23.19B.

Honeywell had beat expectations on July 23 with second quarter EPS of $2.02 on revenue of $8.81B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.94 on revenue of $8.64B.

