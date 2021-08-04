U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.92% By Investing.com

Matilda Colman
Investing.com – U.S. stocks were mixed after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the lost 0.92%, while the index fell 0.46%, and the index added 0.13%.

The best performers of the session on the were Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:), which rose 1.26% or 3.05 points to trade at 244.18 at the close. Meanwhile, Nike Inc (NYSE:) added 0.42% or 0.72 points to end at 171.95 and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:) was down 0.07% or 0.29 points to 421.61 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:), which fell 6.46% or 15.77 points to trade at 228.31 at the close. Chevron Corp (NYSE:) declined 2.26% or 2.32 points to end at 100.28 and Dow Inc (NYSE:) was down 1.99% or 1.24 points to 60.99.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc (NYSE:) which rose 8.66% to 133.81, Under Armour Inc C (NYSE:) which was up 6.71% to settle at 20.51 and Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 5.50% to close at 118.75.

The worst performers were General Motors Company (NYSE:) which was down 8.95% to 52.70 in late trade, Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE:) which lost 8.86% to settle at 11.62 and Unum Group (NYSE:) which was down 8.81% to 24.85 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were BeyondSpring Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 175.91% to 26.57, Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 50.36% to settle at 70.37 and eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 35.84% to close at 47.23.

The worst performers were Zymergen Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 76.28% to 8.26 in late trade, Live Ventures Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 46.47% to settle at 33.50 and China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:) which was down 39.90% to 0.5589 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 2224 to 945 and 107 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2312 fell and 1194 advanced, while 147 ended unchanged.

Shares in DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; rising 8.66% or 10.66 to 133.81. Shares in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; rising 5.50% or 6.19 to 118.75. Shares in Nike Inc (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; up 0.42% or 0.72 to 171.95. Shares in BeyondSpring Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 3-years highs; up 175.91% or 16.94 to 26.57. Shares in Zymergen Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; losing 76.28% or 26.57 to 8.26. Shares in Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; up 50.36% or 23.57 to 70.37.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 0.39% to 17.97.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.04% or 0.75 to $1814.85 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September fell 3.60% or 2.54 to hit $68.02 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract fell 3.01% or 2.18 to trade at $70.23 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.19% to 1.1838, while USD/JPY rose 0.38% to 109.46.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.20% at 92.273.

