U.S. Oil Inventories Rose by 3.626 Million Barrels: EIA By Investing.com

Investing.com — U.S. crude inventories unexpectedly rose in the latest week the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

U.S. commercial (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) rose by 3.626 million barrels in the week to July 20 to 439.2 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations for a 3.102 million-barrel drawdown.

, which include diesel and heating oil, rose 0.833 million barrels in the week against expectations for a 0.543 million barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

rose 0.045 million barrels per day in the last week, EIA said. The weekly rose 0.2%, according to the report.

fell by 5.292 million barrels last week, the EIA said, compared with expectations for a 1.780 million-barrel draw.

