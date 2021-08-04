Top Shot to sell exclusive NFT moments at live basketball games By Cointelegraph

Top Shot to sell exclusive NFT moments at live basketball games
NBA Top Shot, the popular pro-basketball NFT collectibles from Dapper Labs, will sell exclusive tokens at NBA Summer League games scheduled in Las Vegas for next week.
The tokens will be the first Top Shot NFTs, dubbed “moments,” made available for exclusive purchase from a physical location and they mark the first time that moments have been sold at an NBA game.
