TOMI Environmental Introduces The SteraPak – The Most Portable SteraMist System

FREDERICK, Md., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination utilizing its premier Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) platform through its SteraMist products, today announced the launch of the SteraPak.

Over the last year TOMI has utilized its patented ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP) cold plasma technology platform to develop the newest SteraMist product – the SteraPak. The all-in-one SteraPak, which has passed rigorous testing, places powerful, innovative SteraMist iHP technology onto your back, creating the most mobile SteraMist unit available on the market. The sleek design creates easy maneuverability into the smallest of spaces. The lightweight SteraPak also features cordless as well as AC and DC power functionality which ensures compatibility in all countries.

The SteraPak offers a superior, cost-competitive option to electrostatic sprayers that to date have sold over 400,000 units in the United States and have been subject to safety recalls. With the use of iHP technology, our SteraPak offers multiple advantages over competitive electrostatic sprayers, including a non-corrosive application allowing for superior material compatibility. Powered by TOMI’s BIT solution, there is no mixing, wiping, or rinsing required and the product leaves no residue or toxic byproducts behind, a distinct advantage over sprayers or manual cleaning methods that utilize harsh chemicals.

TOMI is currently taking deposits from customers for the product and expects to begin filling backlog orders in the third quarter. The Company will sell the product through all divisions including Hospital-Healthcare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network (TSN), Food Safety, and Commercial.

Dr. Halden Shane states, “We are very excited to officially announce the launch of the SteraPak. SteraMist iHP technology remains the superior disinfection in the world and now we offer our 6-log kill technology in the smallest and most affordable product yet. Today we are seeing many variants of SARS CoV-2 and if history is an indicator there will be more in the near future. SteraMist is the answer for preparedness in the present and the future, whether it be a consumer that wants the security to kill what is in the air or on a surface after a fellow worker or family member gets diagnosed, or just as a weekly or daily disinfection of space for prevention. We are encouraged by the initial interest from new and current clients, and look forward to making The SteraPak the standard in the industry.”

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a fog of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™). Represented by the SteraMist® brand of products, iHP™ produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.

TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities. TOMI products and services have also been used in single-family homes and multi-unit residences.

TOMI develops training programs and application protocols for its clients and is a member in good standing with The American Biological Safety Association, The American Association of Tissue Banks, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, America Seed Trade Association, and The Restoration Industry Association.

For additional information, please visit http://www.tomimist.com/ or contact us at info@tomimist.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contain forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management’s judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to market demand for SteraPak, the capability of SteraPak and anticipated customer orders for such products. These factors include, but are not limited to, the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on our business and customers; our ability to maintain and manage growth and generate sales, our reliance on a single or a few products for a majority of revenues; the general business and economic conditions; and other risks as described in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 filed by us with the SEC and other periodic reports we filed with the SEC. The information provided in this document is based upon the facts and circumstances known at this time. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today’s date, unless otherwise stated, and we undertake no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

